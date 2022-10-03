Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues.

A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on long emergency room wait times at local hospitals. It read:

“I’ve been sick for a week. Yesterday, I visited 3 urgent cares which were closed or fully booked. My PCP could not see me until October 5th. So, the crisis is more widespread than ED’s and very concerning.”

Another person brought our attention to an urgent care that abruptly closed in Springfield: the MedExpress on Boston Road. Western Mass News found a sign on the door there that directs patients to another one of their locations.

In addition, Baystate Urgent Care in Agawam also had a sign on the door this weekend that said they are closed until October 18. We took our viewers questions to Baystate Urgent Care’s Practice Manager Valerie Hutchinson. She told us the reason they had to temporarily close their Agawam location is due to a serious staffing shortage.

“You see it everywhere., all through. I know Baystate in general, everywhere is just really short staffed and it’s a concern for everyone,” Hutchinson explained.

She said for the past eight months, they’ve seen less and less applicants and she won’t be opening that location until she fills the necessary positions.

“About four more full-time X-ray techs and probably four more medical assistants, all full-time positions,” Hutchinson noted.

She said things are looking up as she’s received qualified applicants recently and is hoping to offer them jobs soon. In the meantime, she said patients should be smart about where they seek out medical help and when it’s the right time to go to an urgent care

“More on the lines of something that may have just happened that you need…It doesn’t always work well when it’s an ongoing issue that you’re dealing with your primary care and you just can’t get a hold of them,” Hutchinson explained.

She asked that patients be patient while they deal with these issues.

Regarding the MedExpress closure, we reached out to the company and have not yet heard back.

If you’d like to apply for a job at Baystate Urgent Care, you can call any location and ask for Hutchinson.

