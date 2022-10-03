Getting Answers: Hearing aids will soon be available over-the-counter

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that over-the-counter hearing aids will soon be available.

“This is really a move for adults who have trouble affording hearing aids through a clinic,” said Bert Carter, president and CEO of the Willie Ross School for the Deaf.

Being able to buy hearing aids without a prescription or medical visit follows an executive order by President Biden earlier this year that called on the FDA to take this action. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, the over-the-counter hearing aids are for adults ages 18 and older, who are experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss. This would be for those when speech or other sounds seem muffled, they have trouble hearing in a group or noisy place when they can’t see who is talking, or they turn up the volume higher than others prefer when watching television or listening to the radio.

“It’s going to provide you some amplification,” Carter added.

However, Carter told Western Mass News people should know they may not receive the same type of assessment a patient would receive from a doctor.

“So you can buy a hearing aid over-the-counter and you are not getting the same level of evaluation and matching the right hearing aid to your hearing loss,” Carter explained.

He encouraged people to try out this new less expensive option.

“Try these out and see if they help you. I don’t think it can make it worse for you. I think, if you can get some help from over-the-counter, you should do that,” Carter said.

