Getting Answers: plans to pave Westfield streets before winter

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for people living and driving through Westfield. There’s a plan on the table to pave more than a dozen streets in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been driving me here my whole life and like definitely a little patchy, like a mine field. Sometimes, it’s bumpy, especially on the way to my house. It’s pretty bad, especially when the winter comes all that snow unleveled, so yeah, it would be nice to have a better paved road,” said Jake Guilotte of Westfield.

It’s a story that Western Mass News has been following closely for months. On Monday, people of Westfield shared their concerns over the road conditions in the city.

“I think that they are terrible. There are potholes everywhere and I think they need to be redone and instead of being filled in, we need new roads. That would be very helpful…My tire actually has a leak in it right now from Union Street,” said Louis Padeno of Westfield.

Now, Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe told us he has made fixing roads in the city a top priority with funding totaling five million dollars.

“There’s about three million dollars in engineering funding and there’s about another two million dollars that are coming from state funding and there’s 1.2 [million] in Chapter 90. There’s something call a WRAP program, which is Winter Restoration Assistance Program, which is actually a pretty cool program from Governor Baker’s office. That’s about $650,000,” McCabe said.

McCabe told us the city has had difficulty securing contractors to complete necessary road work and now, the city’s engineering and public works departments are working together to address the issues.

“Engineering and DPW are working together to kind of identify through PCI programs and management programs on what the priorities should be in terms of our roads,” McCabe noted.

He told us one of those priorities includes the city’s fall paving project, which is now underway, starting with Western Avenue. Throughout the months of October and November, a different set of roads in the city will be paved each week. McCabe added that the city has also been up against a few things to get these improvements done quickly.

“There’s really only one game in town for road striping, so we are really at their schedule rather than their schedule, so as soon as they’re available for us to get the road lanes painted, the lines painted on the road, we will be getting that done as well,” McCabe said.

