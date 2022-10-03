Holyoke city councilor plans to be back in elected position after removal

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Holyoke city councilor plans to be back in his elected position on Tuesday after he was removed from the council for facing child pornography charges. Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota took legal action against the city after they announced he was removed from his elected position. A judge sided with him and he will now be returning back to his seat at the city council meeting tomorrow night.

Wilmar Puello-Mota is currently facing child pornography charges, among other things, in the state of Rhode Island. During a city council meeting at the beginning of September, city councilors noticed something strange and that Puello-Mota’s name was not announced during roll call without explanation.

“When I walked into City Hall that night, there were two uniformed Holyoke Police Department officers standing outside of chambers. My understanding, though they didn’t say directly, my understanding was the officers would not have allowed Will, the Ward 2 councilor, to enter,” said Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley.

Assistant Holyoke City Solicitor Kathleen Degnan responded to councilor’s questions that night and said that Puello-Mota was removed from his position because of Section 46 of the city charter. Western Mass News learned that Section 46 states that any office established under the city charter, except the office of school superintendent, shall become vacant if the person in the position is no longer a resident or convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment.

Puello-Mota took legal action against the city on the grounds that he had not been convicted. On Friday, a Hampden County Superior Court judge ruled in his favor, and said the council had no legal basis to remove him. Western Mass News received a statement from him that read:

“I’m thankful to my attorneys, family, friends and colleagues, Attorney Mara did an excellent job with his written and verbal arguments, the judge agreed with us and I’m looking forward to being there tomorrow. More to follow”

Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain, who challenged the original ruling back at that September meeting, sent us a statement that read:

“The judge’s ruling is a very troubling statement about due process in Holyoke that should be reviewed by the city council to find out what really happened here.”

Bartley said he wasn’t surprised at the judge’s ruling, but he’s worried the city might be facing more legal battles in the future regarding this issue as this judge’s ruling is only temporary and allows the councilor to sit in on meetings.

“The ball is in the city’s court to make a determination as to whether or not they want to fight a permanent injunction,” Bartley added.

We also received a statement from Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia that read:

“I have faith in the legal system. Justice will prevail. In the meantime, my focus is on the day-to-day management and enforcement of our city charter that our citizens expect. Anything else is politics.”

As for those charges Puello-Mota’s facing, we reached out to the district attorney’s office in Rhode Island, who said he has a status hearing regarding those charges on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.