Lane reopens on I-91 following tractor trailer crash in Northampton

(KOSA)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update on a tractor trailer crash we first brought to you as breaking news Monday morning.

According to MassDOT, the right lane on I-91 Southbound in Northampton is now open, but the Exit 27 on ramp remains closed for cleanup.

There has still been no word on any injuries.

