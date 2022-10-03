Lane reopens on I-91 following tractor trailer crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update on a tractor trailer crash we first brought to you as breaking news Monday morning.

According to MassDOT, the right lane on I-91 Southbound in Northampton is now open, but the Exit 27 on ramp remains closed for cleanup.

There has still been no word on any injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.