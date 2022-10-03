Local Salvation Army teams joining hurricane relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, a local organization plans to send volunteers to assist in the relief efforts.

On September 18, Hurricane Fiona touched down on the small island of Puerto Rico and left devastation in its path. Nearly a month after that natural disaster, Salvation Army crews are starting to ramp up relief efforts.

“We’ve sent down from the eastern territory, including Connecticut, an additional 35 trained staff and personnel that have been active boots on the ground,” said Chris Farrand, regional director of emergency disaster services for the Salvation Army.

Farrand told Western Mass News that the volunteers are currently focused on the emergency assistance phase by preparing food, handing out gift cards, and transporting life-saving resources. He said in the weeks after the storm, the island is starting to get some power back, but there are still communities that may be cut off from receiving help.

“Some of the areas that are more difficult to get to, which happened similarly during Hurricane Maria. Some of the mountain communities, areas that may only have a single road to get there, a lot of those places are really still struggling,” Farrand explained.

Meanwhile in the Sunshine State, rescue crews and volunteer forces are still getting the full scope of the damage left behind last week by Hurricane Uan. Israel Roseno is leading some of the volunteer efforts in Florida. He told Western Mass News that more about the damage he’s seen.

“There’s still a lot of flooded areas. There’s still a lot of confusion. There’s still people trying to find gas, water, food…There’s still a lot of need out here, still a lot of homes that are in bad shape,” Roseno noted.

Roseno added that the volunteers in Florida will have a long road ahead of them as they look to rebuild.

“People are trying to get out and get back to work, schools are closed. There is a little bit of a sense of a long recovery in front of us. This is going to be a long journey,” Roseno explained.

He told us that as help pours in from across the nation, Floridians are starting to feel a greater sense of hope amidst what’s being described as one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory.

“What’s common for all of them is they’re grateful for the help, they’re grateful the Salvation Army is here, they’re looking for resources. We’re going to come back stronger than ever,” Roseno added.

The Salvation Army said that the best way you can donate to the relief efforts is by making a monetary donation to the organization, so they can have more control over the supplies they can bring in. Western Mass News and Gray Television are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Text 51555 to donate.

On Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m., the networks of Western Mass News will be live, bringing you special coverage with our local Salvation Army teams to show you how your donations will make an impact and ways you can help.

