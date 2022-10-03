Ludlow Police warning residents about scam church calls

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Police Department is warning residents about scam church calls.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote:

“A concerned citizen has made the Ludlow Police aware of a phone call they recently received. The person on the phone claimed that they were a group associated with the Our Lady of Fatima Parish. This individual asked if they could ‘come over and pray together.’ Be advised Our Lady of Fatima Parish does NOT have any such programs. Consider this a scam and please ignore the phone call.”

