Police officer in stable condition after being hit by car

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Libby James and Amanda Callahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, a Westfield police officer was struck by a car on the corner of Elm and Orange Street.

The officer was sitting in the cruiser at a construction site when the car crashed into it.

The Westfield Police Department told Western Mass News the officer is in stable condition, and an arrest has been made.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event
Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022
Millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event
Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022
Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful...
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk
Candidate Healey is expected to arrive in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday