Police officer in stable condition after being hit by car

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, a Westfield police officer was struck by a car on the corner of Elm and Orange Street.

The officer was sitting in the cruiser at a construction site when the car crashed into it.

The Westfield Police Department told Western Mass News the officer is in stable condition, and an arrest has been made.

