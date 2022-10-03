Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton

By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Oct. 3, 2022
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday.

According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.

Officials said discharge lasted for about 2 hours and likely consisted of partially treated sewage.

The public is now being advised to avoid contact with water in the area for at least 48 hours.

