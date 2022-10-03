Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month.

The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in front of City Hall.

This year marks the 1,056th anniversary of Christianity in Poland and the 104th year of Poland’s restoration to the map of Europe, regaining its independence after 123 years of political partitions.

Town by town took us to Springfield for another flag raising event.

Monday morning, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and representatives from the Italian Cultural Center of Western Mass Incorporated raised the Italian flag in honor of Italian Heritage Month on the front steps of City Hall.

Mayor Sarno noted that being a first generation Italian-American, the ceremony was very special for him.

Finally, town by town took us to the West Springfield Public Library for Storywalk.

“All are Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold is a New York Times best selling children’s book, as well as a National Book Festival winner.

Kids read the story then came into the youth room to pick up a fun craft.

Storywalk is a collaboration between the library and community and family engagement.

