Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions.

People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the traffic is often a problem getting off Exit 41 from the Mass. Pike, and they would like to see changes made in the area.

“I’ve lived in Westfield my whole life and I still try to find ways to get home, trying to get away from traffic through back roads, but it’s on and off,” said Westfield resident Jake Guilotte. “It really depends on the season, too. Summer is pretty busy always, especially in this area.”

People of Westfield told Western Mass News that they often sit in a lot of traffic at the intersection in Westfield getting on and off the Mass. Pike.

“I feel like, over time, it’s going to get more backed up unless there’s a way we can break it up evenly to have more ways,” Guilotte told us.

We took their concerns straight to Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe. He told us that he has been pushing to upgrade this Massachusetts Turnpike Interchange to alleviate traffic both in the city and on the highway where backups typically occur.

“That’s all part of the MassDOT projects. We have asked for help. We have also explained that we are more than willing to give help, in terms of ARPA revenues, to offset the costs so that we have a collaborative effort,” Mayor McCabe said. “There’s queuing problems on both sides. There’s the east-west queuing problem, which is the turnpike side, but then there’s the local side.”

State Representative Kelly Pease said that he has been part of several meetings with the Secretary of Transportation and Governor Baker, where they discuss this problem.

“We continue to pursue it, and the mayor is very passionate about trying to fix Exit 41 to try to get the congestion down,” Representative Pease told us. “At night when there’s a back up down to the State Police barracks on the Mass. Turnpike, that is not a safe situation.”

Mayor McCabe also shared how he would fix the issue if the funding is secured.

“What I’m trying to do is create a different truck route on the local side that will move the truck route off of Southampton Road and put it on Servistar Road, which are actually created for trucks, so it’s a much better pattern,” he explained. “Just need the Arch Road intersection light to go away there and you get the straight shot out onto the turnpike from there.”

Looking ahead, Mayor McCabe told us that he has brought up this issue with Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey, the two candidates for Massachusetts governor, as Governor Baker’s current term is coming to an end.

