Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns.

“With the final month basically in front of us, we’re spending a lot of time making sure we get out there and plan the rallies that we expect and touch base with the voters,” said Geoff Diehl, Republican candidate for Massachusetts governor.

Diehl told us some of the biggest issues he would hope to address if he were to become the next governor of Massachusetts, including making sure parents have more of say with the curriculum taught at their children’s schools.

“What I want to do is create an education savings plan where parents can take their state dollars and actually use them for not just public schools, but also private school or for even homeschooling. I think that’s an important choice that parents get that the state doesn’t currently support them with,” Diehl explained.

On Monday, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll, was at the Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee to learn about their programming and hear some of the challenges they’ve faced. At the event, Driscoll stressed the importance of working with the local government if she were to be elected.

“If we’re fortunate enough to win in November, we are working hard to do so, that we can be positioned to really help on day one. It’s not going to be a honeymoon. There’s real work, there’s real needs, and we want to tackle it with action,” Driscoll noted.

Diehl told us he is committed to helping people in western Massachusetts.

“The issues that I know facing western Massachusetts, they always feel like Boston, the capital city looks behind them…In that part of the state, you’ve got people from Connecticut and New York who are wealthy, who have their second homes out in the Berkshires, and it creates some gentrification and less affordable housing out there, so we need to find ways to unlock beyond the Mass. Pike going north and south with infrastructure investments,” Diehl added.

Election day is November 8, but the first governor’s race debate between Democrat Maura Healy and Diehl is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12.

