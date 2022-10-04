Feeding Hills man faces manslaughter charges for deadly Connecticut crash

Dominic Michael Grassetti was charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened in...
Dominic Michael Grassetti was charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened in Enfield in Nov. 2021.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB/WGGB/WSHM) - A man who admitted to Connecticut State Police that he drank alcohol before a deadly crash last year now faces a manslaughter charge.

Dominic Michael Grassetti, 25, of Feeding Hills was charged on Monday with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle for the Nov. 12, 2021 crash.

Troopers said he slammed into the rear of 60-year old Fernando LeBron of Chicopee on Interstate 91 near exit 48 in Enfield. LeBron was killed.

Grassetti told state police back then that he had one alcoholic beverage for the crash.

However, investigators said his eyes were glassy and he smelled like alcohol. They also said he couldn’t keep his balance and slurred his words.

Grassetti claimed the vehicle in front of him applied their brakes, and he collided with the rear-end of the vehicle in front of him.

He was given a field sobriety test which he did not pass, troopers said.

At the time, he was der arrest for DUI.

