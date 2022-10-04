Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month.

That viewer told us that he has not had any luck getting in contact with Eversource over the past few weeks to find out when the final repairs will be made to the electrical pole. That is why he reached out to Western Mass News.

The viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to Western Mass News, expressing concerns over an electrical pole on his street that feeds power to his home in Springfield.

“A month ago today, about 6 o’clock in the morning, my power went out and I just thought it was a regional power outage, so I waited for the courtesy phone call that I usually get and no one called, so about an hour and half later, I called and I was told I was the only house on the street with no power,” the viewer said.

He told us that Eversource then sent a crew to assess the outage at his home.

“They dug a big hole,” he said. “You can see there, about 5 feet in diameter down to the wires, and they told me all the wires were rotten underground, that the service would have to be replaced.”

He said that luckily, his power has not gone out since then, but now, he has safety concerns about the pole, saying the service has not been fully completed by Eversource.

“Then, they took this board and threw it up against the poll and put duct tape to the poll, which isn’t going to last long, and they said there would be another crew back shortly to replace my whole service, and that was a month ago,” the viewer told us. “The way they left this now, the duct tape is getting loose already. You can see all the exposed wires on there. That’s dangerous.”

He decided to reach out to Western Mass News to help him get answers, as he wants the service done quickly as the upcoming winter season approaches.

“I would like to get this service done as soon as possible within the next week, and get it done before the weather gets cold,” the viewer said. “My wife and I are both elderly people. We’re both handicapped.”

We went right to Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress, who told us in a statement, in part:

“We understand his concerns and take them very seriously. Our crews responded to the outage at his home immediately and made the necessary initial repairs to the electrical equipment until permanent repairs could be completed, which are scheduled for next week.”

Eversource also told us that in the meantime, they are currently taking additional safety measures Tuesday to make sure the pole is secure at his home in Springfield.

