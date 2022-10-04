Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway.

Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.

While some poles sit completely out of the way on the grass, others are slightly in the way of where you’re walking and a couple more sit right in the middle of the sidewalk. Western Mass News spoke with people living on Fuller Road, who said the poles present a hazard for disabled people and those traveling in groups.

“When I did notice the poles, I said ‘Well, how could two people walk together?’ especially for the safety if you had a child with you on one side. You don’t just want to let go of their hand. That is really not convenient at all,” said Rose Hooper of Chicopee.

“I really love that we have sidewalks now. The utility poles are in the way. They can definitely be a hazard. Somebody won’t be able to ride their bike or comfortably get a group of people safely there,” added Elizabeth Arcouette of Chicopee.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We contacted Verizon, which owns some of the wires. They told us their responsibility lies only with the wires, not the poles. Other wires belong to Chicopee Electric Light. They told Western Mass News that since the sidewalk project was conducted on a state level, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is responsible for the pole placements.

MassDOT sent us a statement that said:

“Because of limitations on the width of Fuller Road in Chicopee, this project was designed such that the sidewalks bump out at the locations of existing utility poles to ensure they are in full compliance with ADA requirements.”

That means that residents will have to deal with squeezing by these pesky poles.

“There’s really nothing to walk down to. There are no residential, there are a lot of dead spaces. Where are these people even walking to? I don’t even understand why we even have sidewalks,” Hooper said.

