Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are feelings of disappointment after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, tied to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of veterans.

Approximately 80 veterans were killed in a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home during the peak of the pandemic and by the bedside of those dying men and women were employees of the home. One employee, Kwesi Ablordeppey, recalled what he experienced during that time.

“You see so many people dying in front of you. You’re putting them in a body bag, taking them to a refrigerator,” Ablordeppey said.

He told Western Mass News that he went through emotional stress during that time and saw things he can’t unsee. He filed a lawsuit against four former employees of the home - former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, former medical director Dr. David Clinton, former chief nursing officer Vanessa Lauziere, and former assistant nursing manager Celeste Surreira. However, on Monday, a federal judge in Springfield filed an opinion and dismissed the case.

“I’m really disappointed, really disappointed…What were they thinking? What were they thinking and what did they think would happen to the staff who were taking care of the veterans?” Ablordeppey added.

Ablordeppey’s attorney, Leonard Kesten, reacts to the judge’s order, which claims Ablordeppey did not experience harm because he never got COVID-19, among other reasons.

“He’s suggesting that since they did not create COVID, they can’t be liable, but we say they made it much worse and it’s the same thing,” Kesten noted.

We spoke with a former employee, who worked at the home during the outbreak.

“We followed what we they told us to do and unknowingly played a part in so many deaths,” said Kelley Rathman.

She agreed with Ablordeppey in that what they saw and went through, no one should have to endure.

“Everybody went through utter hell and we don’t deserve to just be tossed aside like nothing ever happened,” Rathman added.

Kesten said he will be filing an appeal. He’s also considering moving forward with other employees’ cases.

