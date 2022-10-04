Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Libby James and Mike Agogliati
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident
An 84-year old man was rescued by North Hampton fire fighters and rescue workers following a...
Northampton Police rescue 84-year-old man after he falls down 20-foot embankment
Weather extremes can pose many threats, including to our water systems.
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
Crews said that it is unknown if the home is salvageable due to excessive smoke and water...
Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange