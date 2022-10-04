Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

