Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.

That information is according to court documents that were obtained by our news team.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by a veteran certified nursing assistant at the home, and other employees who worked through the pandemic.

The outbreak at the home resulted in the death of more than 80 veterans.

