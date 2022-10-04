Update on September explosion at Northeastern University

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
(WGGB/WSHM) - Local and federal authorities will be announcing an arrest in connection with an explosion that was reported last month at Northeastern University in Boston.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins will be joined by representatives from the FBI, Boston Police, and Northeastern Police to provide that update, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and can be seen below.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

