Northampton Police rescue 84-year-old man after he falls down 20-foot embankment

By Samantha O'Connor
Oct. 3, 2022
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police responded to South Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night to locate a resident’s missing husband after he went out to walk their dog and never returned.

According to Northampton Police, the 84-year-old man went out for a walk with their dog around 6:30 p.m.

His spouse told police that he usually returns within half an hour, however their dog returned to their home alone with its leash in tow.

The man, who has mobility issues and requires a cane, was not with the dog.

Police said that officers searched the area and were fortunate to locate the man within a few minutes. He had fallen down a steep, 20-foot embankment in the woods and had spent hours yelling for help.

Northampton Fire Rescue crews assisted in extricating him from the embankment.

He was then brought to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

