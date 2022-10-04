Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in the city Monday.

Police are investigating after several buildings were struck by gun fire Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street after receiving a shot-spotter alert. Several residents also called to report a shooting.

Responding officers arrived on scene and confirmed that there were no reported injuries. Several buildings on Springside Avenue had been struck by gunfire and shell casings were recovered nearby.

Police said these acts are unacceptable due to children returning home from school at the time and urge anyone with information and/or video surveillance to contact police.

Anyone who wishes to provide information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Soules at 413-448-9700 x599. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.