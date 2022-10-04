Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A report has surfaced claiming that NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce lawyers.

According to Page Six, Brady and Bündchen has been involved in marital issues the past few months.

Reports have also come out that Brady and Bündchen have been living separately, apparently for some time now.

The two have two children and, per the report, would continue to share custody if they go their separate ways.

Brady also has one son with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen were married in 2009.

