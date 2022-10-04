Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers

A report has surfaced claiming that NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce lawyers.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A report has surfaced claiming that NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce lawyers.

According to Page Six, Brady and Bündchen has been involved in marital issues the past few months.

Reports have also come out that Brady and Bündchen have been living separately, apparently for some time now.

The two have two children and, per the report, would continue to share custody if they go their separate ways.

Brady also has one son with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen were married in 2009.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A report has surfaced claiming that NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen,...
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers
The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest
From all of us here at Western Mass News, congratulations Kelli!
Agawam native to compete in Aquabike World Championships in Spain
The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities...
Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest