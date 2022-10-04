Ian remnants to bring 1 more day of showers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The remnant low of Ian continues to spin off the mid-Atlantic coast tonight and will be moving northeast-passing south of the Cape and Islands Wednesday. This path will keep scattered showers ongoing for southern New England tonight and Wednesday.

We saw a raw, cloudy and damp day across western Mass with occasional showers and batches of light rain. A healthy north-northeast breeze will linger tonight as well as rounds of showers. The heaviest rain is expected closer to the coast, but some moderate rain is possible south of the Mass Pike through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another cloudy day with showers most likely in the morning with gusty breezes. Wind and rain will ease up in the afternoon, becoming lighter and ending. Highs end up in the 50s to near 60.

Drier air builds Wednesday night and skies clear out. An upper level ridge and surface high pressure combine to give us sunshine and warmer temperatures both Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s! Breezes kick up Friday ahead of an approaching cold front and a spot shower or weak thunderstorm is possible as the front moves through later in the day.

The temperature roller coaster continues and behind a departing cold front, dry, cool air builds for the weekend. Strong Canadian high pressure will usher in a chillier air mass Saturday and Sunday along with an increasing northwest breeze. NW wind may gust to 30mph or more, which will keep it feeling quite chilly. If wind can lighten enough, temperatures may fall into the 20s and 30s Saturday night! Temperatures moderate by Monday with continued dry weather.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.