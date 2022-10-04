Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield.

October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass.

The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a living monument that celebrates the many contributions, both past and present, made by Polish people and their descendants.

The mission of the center is to preserve objects that are representative of the material culture of the Polish people in America by offering a variety of workshops, exhibits, concerts, and cultural traditions.

Over in Agawam, Autumn Mist Farm, the new farm-to-table restaurant in Feeding Hills, officially celebrated their grand opening Tuesday.

The new restaurant can be found on Westfield Street right where the old 911 Burgers used to be.

Lastly, in West Springfield, the Artists at the Crossroads, a group of professional artists from western Mass and northern Connecticut, will be showcasing their art at the West Springfield Public Library during the month of October.

Artists include West Springfield residents Lynn Miller and Sue Newman.

The exhibit will include a variety of mediums with many pieces for sale.

Artwork can be seen during regular library hours through October 31.

