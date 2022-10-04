Varsity football season forfeited after disturbing slave auction simulation

Video shows members of a varsity football team taking part in a simulation of a slave auction of three of their Black teammates. (Source: CNN/KCRA)
By Stephanie Elam
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (CNN/KCRA) – A high school football team in California has forfeited the rest of the season after several players were suspended for a disturbing prank.

Video shows members of the River Valley High School varsity football team taking part in a simulation of a slave auction of three of their Black teammates.

School officials in the Yuba City Unified School District obtained the video, described as a “slave sale,” last week and barred the students involved from competing.

CNN has not seen the video, but affiliate KCRA said it shows about a dozen students pointing and yelling dollar amounts at the Black students standing in their underwear against a wall.

The rest of the varsity football season will be forfeited since the team does not have enough players to continue.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact,” school district superintendent Doreen Osumi said in a statement.

“They may have thought the skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism.”

The school says the students involved violated a student-athlete code of conduct they all signed at the start of the year.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power