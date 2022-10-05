Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is mourning the sudden loss of his beloved dog. The dog became ill after contracting a deadly disease often found in puddles.

“This time was particularly hard because he was so young and it was so sudden,” said Joseph Martin.

Martin told Western Mass News that his dog, Winter, was healthy until he noticed blood in his urine last week. Veterinarians diagnosed the five-year-old rescue with leptospirosis. He passed away three days later.

Martin told us he believes his dog contracted the bacterial disease from a puddle in his backyard. We looked into it and found leptospirosis, or lepto, can be passed to dogs through infected urine, rodent-contaminated garbage, or in contaminated water, like puddles. Symptoms of leptospirosis in dogs can include

High fever

Bloody urine

Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

In mild cases, lepto can be treated with antibiotics, but in more serious cases, like Winter’s, dogs may require IV treatments, which can be costly

“They told us he had leptospirosis and there wasn’t a ton they could do. You know, the treatment would be extremely expensive,” Martin added.

Martin’s advice to other dog owners is “this first thing would be to vaccinate your dogs against leptospirosis and also just when they’re out outside on walks or in the backyard, keep a close eye on them.”

Western Mass News reached out to multiple animal hospitals in the area, including Martin’s veterinarian, and they told us lepto can be prevented with a vaccine. Multiple vets in the area also told us lepto can be passed on to humans and you should always use gloves when caring for a sick pet.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.