Getting Answers: increase in pumpkin prices

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’ve picked out your Halloween pumpkins already, you’ve probably noticed higher prices this year.

Families all around western Mass. have begun pumpkin picking for Halloween, but many are seeing higher prices.

“I’ve noticed about a $20 increase per bin of pumpkins,” said Andrew Ladas, produce manager at Atkins Farms in Amherst.

Ladas told Western Mass News the batches of pumpkins shipped to his store for sale and costing him more due to inflation. However, they are working to keep them affordable

“We are trying to not make it reflect on the customers as much as we are trying to keep are prices reasonable,” Ladas added.

While most people choose the big pumpkins for carving, the small ones might be a better choice because of lasting longer.

“They last longer. It’s less moisture in the pumpkin, they are a lighter pumpkin, and they hold better just because there is not much contents in them,” Ladas explained.

He also told us the drought this year caused pumpkins to shrink in size and the results can help you save.

“We got a smaller size to keep the price point down more. We are running right now at $6 or $7 a jack ‘o lantern pumpkin,” Ladas said.

We spoke with Janelle Verchot of Amherst, who shared this money saving advice.

“What we do is you can share a pumpkin and do a different design on each side, so two kids for one pumpkin,” Verchot said.

