Getting Answers: investigation underway after death of Trulieve employee

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Wednesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) connected her death to marijuana dust inhaled at her job at Trulieve.

Faith Torres was best friends with McMurrey, who died in the hospital in January. An OSHA report connected her death to inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls at the Trulieve facility on North Bridge Street in Holyoke.

“She was so happy and ecstatic to get this job at the dispensary because she was all about her anxiety with smoking, so she was all into it. She loved it and she refused to acknowledge the fact that she shouldn’t have worked there because of the way that they treated her there,” Torres said.

We have learned from the OSHA that McMurrey had trouble breathing one night at work and later died and now, Torres is speaking exclusively with Western Mass News and explained what she said McMurrey experienced while she worked at Trulieve.

“There was one point where she did have an asthma attack and she was brought from there to the hospital and then that’s when she found out that she actually had asthma because she had never had it before…She would ask me or her father to give her extra masks just to double it because she wasn’t able to breath,” Torres added.

She told us that McMurrey started working at Trulieve in the summer of 2021 and shortly after that, she started having trouble breathing. Trulieve did tell us in a statement that OSHA conducted a thorough investigation of the Holyoke facility and PPE was available on-site. They also tested the air quality throughout the facility and the samples were all well below acceptable ranges.

OSHA has filed three citations against Trulieve related to the lack of appropriate training and available safety information for hazardous chemicals.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, which regulates the marijuana industry in the Bay State, shared a statement with Western Mass News that said, in part:

“The commission takes the safety and welfare of registered agents, patients, and consumers seriously and has been and will continue to coordinate with public health officials to understand any contributing circumstances. The commission is investigating the Trulieve incident, which remains open and ongoing.”

Torres told us she was video chatting with McMurrey before she died, when McMurrey told her she was not feeling well at work.

“She called me and was bawling her eyes out,” Torres explained.

Torrres said that McMurrey told her she was not allowed to leave work and had to stay and keep working.

“That’s when I had gotten the phone call that she was brain dead,” Torres added.

She told us what action she wants to see done from Trulieve.

“I personally want it completely shut down because it’s not only her. There’s several other people that have had issues with that company that have, since her death, have come out and has stated what had happened in their own life…We all just want justice,” Torres said.

We have reached out to Trulieve for a statement about the claims from Torres, but have not yet heard back.

