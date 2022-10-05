Getting Answers: regulations at Massachusetts cannabis facilities

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to dig deeper on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) connected her death to marijuana dust inhaled at her job at Trulieve.

McMurrey died in the hospital in January. An OSHA report has now connected her death to inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls at the Trulieve facility on North Bridge Street in Holyoke. Western Mass News is now digging deeper into the regulations currently in place for cannabis facilities in Massachusetts.

“I think one of the things we are seeing is that there is a lot of dust created. Now, whether that was Causley connected in this particular instance to what happened to her remains to play out,” said Western New England University Professor Julie Steiner.

Steiner told us why it is important for marijuana facilities to follow proper safety protocols in this newer industry.

“Whether somebody is injured to a small degree or to a tragic degree like with Ms. Mcmurrey, so you know, there has to be proper training, there has to be proper tracking of this thing. You have to have proper safety devices…Dust is dust and we need to be very cognizant, as an industry, about making sure the operators are doing the right thing on their own and that the regulators are doing that the right thing to force the operators to do things too,” Steiner added.

Following McMurrey’s death, OSHA has filed three citations against Trulieve related to the lack of appropriate training and available safety information for hazardous chemicals. We have learned from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission that licensees, such as Trulieve, are responsible for compliance with the following:

“Buildings, fixtures, and other physical facilities shall be maintained in a sanitary condition.”

Incident Reporting Requirements – Public Safety Personnel (OSHA): “An alarm activation or other event that requires response by public safety personnel, including but not limited to local law enforcement, police and fire departments, public works or municipal sanitation departments, and municipal inspectional services departments, or security personnel privately engaged by the marijuana establishment/MTC.”

Western Mass News also digging deeper into the company, Trulieve. According to OSHA’s website, Trulieve has seven violations at different locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and their Holyoke location in Massachusetts.

Steiner also shared this message.

“I think the Cannabis Control Commission, and all states that have the equivalent, need to think through what their own regulations are saying, completely apart from OSHA, to make sure they as regulators are protecting workplace safety in these particular conditions, especially around kief dust,” Steiner noted.

An investigation remains ongoing into Trulieve by OSHA and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.