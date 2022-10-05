Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930′s truck

HIOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the city’s history.

“Firefighting is steeped in history and tradition and this is our, if you will, this is our connection to our forefathers that were here before us, that build the Holyoke Fire Department to what is today,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

If you’ve attended the Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day Parade or the tree lighting ceremony at city hall, then you may have noticed a vintage fire engine driving down city streets. Now, plans are underway to refurbish the 1930′s Mack truck to its original condition. Rex told Western Mass News that, to him, the old fire truck symbolizes simpler times.

“It was back in the day when the guys would hang in the sides and rise of the streets with the dalmatians,” Rex added.

Rex shared his excitement for the restoration.

“It’s something that I didn’t think I’d see in my career. I’ve been on the job going on 22 years, didn’t think I would see her refurbished in my time. what I was hoping…and our mechanics kept it running with duct tape and glue and whatever else he could find out together,” Rex explained.

He added that once the project is completed, the truck will continue to make guest appearances at city events. However, they mostly plan to keep it safe inside fire headquarters on High Street.

“We’ll try to keep her at her general roles of delivering Santa and those sorts of things, so we can preserve for as long as we can,” Rex noted.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.