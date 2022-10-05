Holyoke man sentenced in CT court for unlawful possession of firearms

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, a Holyoke man was sentenced in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to 66 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in shooting and fire-bombing incidents in and around Springfield.

He was later arrested in a hotel in Enfield, Connecticut, on September 3, 2021. At the time of his arrest, Gonzalez was in possession of two semiautomatic pistols.

On March 25, 2022, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms by a felon.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Massachusetts State Police, Enfield Police Department, and Springfield Police Department.

