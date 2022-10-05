Ludlow man charged after threatening, assaulting police while resisting arrest

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Ludlow man has been arrest and charged after he assaulted police officers with a large dog and threatened to kill them Sunday night.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, their department received a complaint from a woman around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. She asked officers to help with “an out-of-control male” at a home on Miller Street, which is in the area of Oak Knolls Circle.

Officers said that 25-year-old Bradley V. Caverly of Ludlow confronted them on scene, threatening to kill them with his dog, a large black Labrador mix named Bear.

The dog behaved aggressively towards officers, even biting one in the thigh. Police said that that officer then used his taser, which was no effective against the animal.

Once backup officers arrived, 5 of them managed to force Caverly into submission and arrested him.

The injured officer was treat at a local hospital and was later released. Officers said that Caverly refused medical treatment, and that Bear was unharmed.

Caverly was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing is held on Thursday, October 6th.

Bear was surrendered to Ludlow Animal Control and is in quarantine. Police said that a vicious dog hearing will be scheduled with the Ludlow Board of Selectmen later on.

Chief Valadas issued a statement on the arrest, saying:

“The arrestee’s violent actions against the responding officers and his use of his large, aggressive dog against the officers, shows the dangers that police officers face every day from angry and hostile criminals living in our communities.”

