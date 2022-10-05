Showers end tonight; Sunshine and warmer temps on tap Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A healthy rain fell overnight and this morning across western Mass, bringing many 1-2 inches! The highest totals seen were in Southwick at over 3 inches!

Occasional showers and light rain remain possible this evening and early tonight as the last few bands from remnants of Ian spin through. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures hover in the 50s through midnight. Any lingering showers should be ending by then, followed by clearing skies through sunrise. Early morning temperatures start in the lower to middle 40s.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels along with surface high pressure will bring western Mass sunshine and warmer temperatures Thursday. Afternoon highs should hit around 70 in the Berkshires to 75 in the valley with light and variable breezes.

We keep pleasantly warm temperatures Friday, but southwesterly breezes increase ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring scattered clouds Friday and also a chance for a shower or weak thunderstorm in the afternoon to early evening. Our weather turns blustery and colder Friday night.

Dry, cool weather is on tap this weekend across southern New England. In the upper levels, a trough will linger, keeping temperatures near and below normal. Breezes should keep it from getting frosty Friday night, but Saturday night, light to calm wind may allow temps to get into the lower 30s. Expect sunshine and 50s for highs Saturday and low 60s Sunday. The holiday weekend ends milder with mid-60s Monday.

