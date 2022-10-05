Springfield city council hears from new board of police commissioners

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield city council meeting was held Wednesday to hear from the city’s new board of police commissioners.

The meeting was the first of many oversight hearings planned by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. They’re to check in on the implementation of a board of police commissioners for the Springfield Police Department.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered the city to create this board, which now has the responsibility of hiring, firing, and taking disciplinary action against officers in the department. It was previously the role of now-Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

The hearings will also look into the progress of police reforms, which were called for by the U.S. Department of Justice’s consent decree.

“It’s important for us all to be coming to the table in good faith. As I mentioned before, these are very large reforms. They are reforms that have been many years in the making and so we have an obligation as elected officials in the community and as community leaders to come together and implement them. Again, in good faith, I’m hopeful that these meetings will serve as an opportunity for us to get on the same page. Something I think that’s really important is if we’re doing our job, we are all going to leave here tonight with work to do and we’re going to com back here next quarter with updates on that work,” Lederman explained.

The board of police commissioners first met back in April and on Wednesday, Lederman said they’ll receive an update from the board, as well as the city’s law department on how implementation is going.

