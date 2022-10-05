Town by Town: HCC Latinx fiesta, Chicopee RAD classes, Energy Efficiency Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Community College celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday with a Latinx fiesta.

The fiesta was held on the second floor of the HCC campus center.

HCC faculty, staff, and students representing some 20 South American, Latin American, and Caribbean countries each had their own table celebrating their cultures with food, music, and art.

In Chicopee, the city’s police department held a RAD self-defense class. The class was aimed at teaching situational awareness, as well as self defense techniques.

If you missed Wednesday’s class, they will be holding more classes throughout the month of October.

In recognition of the seventh annual National Energy Efficiency Day, Springfield and West Springfield officials joined regional and national organizations, local governments, businesses, and individuals in promoting energy efficiency.

We’re told the mission is to help cut utility bills and reduce pollution and the two Springfields are taking it further. Both are celebrating the entire month of October as Energy Efficiency Month.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.