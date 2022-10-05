WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris to visit CCSU today

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a trip to Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday.

CCSU confirmed the visit in an announcement made on Monday.

Stream the event at noon below:

Harris called the stop an official visit rather than a campaign visit.

“She will take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights in Torp Theatre. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood, will take part in the event,” said Zulma R. Toro, president, CCSU.

Abortion has been a hotly debated issue between Hayes and former state Sen. George Logan, her Republican opponent for Connecticut’s 5th District Congressional seat.

“I don’t think people understand what national implications are still out there, so just really understanding that this administration is fighting nationally to protect women’s health,” Hayes said.

“Women’s reproductive rights are very important to me,” Logan said. “I support a woman’s right to choose as long as it’s safe, fair and legal. And that has been my stance as a state senator. It’s my stance as a former state senator and as a future congressman.”

Toro said Harris’s advanced team began making preparations for the visit on Monday.

“As a public university that embraces open discourse no matter one’s politics, we are pleased to have an opportunity to showcase our campus at the national level, and we look forward to welcoming the vice president,” she said.

The vice president’s visit is set for noon.

