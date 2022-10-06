2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible.

“I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said Springfield College Police Officer Robert Johnson.

Johnson was returning from a call on-campus Tuesday night when he spotted a dog running in the rain.

“I noticed a tan dog cross the road with what appeared to be duct tape wrapped around its mouth and duct tape along its paws,” Johnson explained.

Johnson followed the dog and found a second dog that also had duct tape around its paws, but appeared to have broken free. He called the Springfield Police Department and Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control officers for backup and was able to catch the smaller, female dog. However, the male dog with duct tape around its mouth had ran away.

“Once we got the first dog into the station and into our care and took the report for animal cruelty. At that point, the ACO went out and was able to locate the other dog later that morning,” Johnson added.

The two dogs were reunited and brought to TJO and employees there believe the two dogs are from the same litter.

“Other than the duct tape, the dogs appear to be in good condition. They appear to be social, they’re clean, they’re a little bit thin, but not concerningly so,” said TJO Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein.

Now, both TJO employees and officers are looking for anyone who may have any information on what happened to these two dogs or maybe know the owners.

The dogs will now be held for the mandatory seven day stray hold and if their owners do not show up, they already have familiar faces lined up to adopt them, who are dedicated to making sure they get plenty of time together as brother and sister.

“I named the dog Justice. I already have a dog named Liberty, so I’ll have Liberty and Justice and our dispatcher, Dean, who works the overnight shift with myself, will be adopting the other dog and he named that dog Elmo,” Johnson said.

The stray adoption hold is up on Wednesday. The officers said they are prepared to adopt the two dogs on that day.

