Aer Lingus to resume service from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A popular nonstop flight from Connecticut to Dublin will resume this spring.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that Aer Lingus will continue its service to Ireland on March 26, 2023.

The service has been paused since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will operate daily through October and offer connectivity to 28 key United Kingdom and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Prague, and others. The service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” said Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”

“The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”

Lamont said Bradley has a reputation as being an accessible, convenient airport and that he was excited for the return of Aer Lingus.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here. I am glad to welcome Aer Lingus back to Connecticut,” he said.

Aer Lingus first launched its operations at Bradley in 2016. Lamont’s office said the service performed well and reached growth milestones until it was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

When Aer Lingus returns to Bradley International Airport, its nonstop service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable long-haul aircraft, according to the airline. The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20 percent reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50 percent reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Individuals traveling with Aer Lingus will also benefit from the added convenience of Dublin Airport, which offers U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance. That means that Bradley International Airport-bound passengers will be able to complete all necessary requirements in Dublin ahead of their departure.

Tickets for the new service are available to purchase as of Thursday, with roundtrips to Ireland starting from $459 and to Europe from $659, including taxes and charges. For up-to-date information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.

