Colder weather prompting concerns over possible increase in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are now into the fall season, which means colder temperatures and more indoor activities and, if the trend continues from the past two years, that means a possible increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

This week, we experienced our real first wave of colder temps, reminding us that fall is here and the change in weather usually leads to more indoor activities. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News the concern is more people hanging out indoors could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“As we gather together, there is the potential for us to see an increase in our rates,” Caulton-Harris added.

In the past two years, a spike in positive test results occurred in the fall and winter months. However, Caulton-Harris hopes that won’t be the case this year with the added vaccine and natural immunity protection.

“Based on our vaccination abilities, I’m hopeful that it will not result in increased hospitalizations and deaths,” Caulton-Harris explained, adding “The new booster is specific to the new variants and that’s what’s critical, that the omicron variant is a part of the new booster in terms of keeping us safe.”

The numbers seem to confirm that this year may not be as bad. In September 2020, there were 318 cases. In September 2021, there were 2,500 cases, but this past September, there were 1,330 cases.

Caulton-Harris still wants to remind people to keep protecting themselves as COVID-19 is still among us and we aren’t out of the clear just yet.

Springfield’s Health and Human Services will be holding a vaccination clinic next Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John’s Congregational Church.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.