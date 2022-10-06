East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used counterfeit cash at a local Walgreens.

Officals said the two individuals entered Walgreens on wednesday and used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards.

Police also said other departments have been investigating similar incidents.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department.

