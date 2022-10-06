Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into the death of cannabis cultivation employee. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed three serious violations against Trulieve in connection with her death and now, multiple former employees are speaking out.

The cannabis community is speaking out after the death of a Trulieve employee in Holyoke. According to a report by OSHA, Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.

A former employee spoke exclusively with Western Mass News, but wanted to remain anonymous. We have confirmed they were a supply chain supervisor at the Trulieve manufacturing facility in Holyoke from March 2021 to August 2021. He told us he was McMurrey’s supervisor.

“I was the one who brought her on, hired her, and trained her for her job…We worked really closely, eight hours a day, five days a week, and she didn’t have a car, so I brought her home from work and, you know, dropped her off at her parents and so I got to know her very well and hearing the news shocked my entire soul,” that former employee explained.

Another former employee, who worked as a flower technician on the pre-proll production team until January 2022, told us he was in the room with McMurrey and their 10-person team the night of the incident.

“She ended up having an asthma attack and, to be honest, I was one of the people trying to remove her from the room, so she could get fresh air. While she was panicking, she was having a panic attack because she couldn’t breathe and instead of the department manager forcefully taking her out of the room, he did not,” the second employee added.

He said he also suffered from breathing problems from the dust.

“The day after this incident happened, I went to health about it and I asked for some way to make it a better breathing environment and I said ‘Until you do that, I would just like to temporarily be removed from the environment until the situation is fixed’…and then at the end of my shift, they ended up letting me go,” the employee explained.

Western Mass News has obtained a letter sent to Trulieve by OSHA that detailed three citations filed against the company, totaling more than $35,000, related to lack of appropriate training and available safety information for hazardous chemicals.

A spokesperson for Trulieve told us, in part:

“...OSHA conducted a thorough investigation of the Holyoke facility. PPE was available onsite. They tested the air quality throughout the facility and the samples were all well below acceptable ranges. OSHA did issue citations related to communication standards and Trulieve has contested those findings.”

Meantime, a former employee told us he noticed multiple shortcomings during his time with Trulieve, including a lack of adequate training and he’s calling for stricter regulations industry-wide.

“There’s never been somebody holding any of these companies accountable for making sure their ventilation is proper, for checking particle counts, for knowing that they’re manufacturing something that puts so many particles into the air that even somebody without asthma can have trouble breathing,” the employee noted.

We reached out to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to find out more about regulations surrounding dust. A spokesperson said, in part:

“The commission takes the safety and welfare of registered agents, patients, and consumers seriously and has been and will continue to coordinate with public health officials to understand any contributing circumstances. The commission is investigating the Trulieve incident, which remains open and ongoing as of October 4, 2022.”

They added that licensees, such as Trulieve, are responsible for ensuring buildings and fixtures are maintained in sanitary condition and for reporting any incidents to OSHA.

Former employees also said the company did not encourage people to use their voice.

“The number one reason that all of the employees have the same feelings about Trulieve is that there’s no psychological safety there, which leads to them not wanting to speak up, not wanting to ask for a mask…I spoke up about compliance issues that I found within the Trulieve facility and my speaking up led to my boss yelling at me, who was then Lorna’s boss when I left,” the first employee noted.

“You couldn’t speak to your superiors, period…They would talk down to you, instead of talking to you like you’re a human being, like you were a dog being trained,” the second employee added.

Employees told us the company provided the entire department with free therapy sessions following McMurrey’s death.

We have reached back out to Trulieve several times regarding these specific claims, but have not yet heard back.

We also contacted the attorney for McMurrey’s family on this, but didn’t receive a response.

