Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer.

“Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season.

#ICYMI Banana Ball is coming to Dunkin’ Donuts Park on August 14, 2023. Thanks to @CTvisit @CTMeetings for helping to make it happen ⚾️ What’s Banana Ball you say? Check this out 😋 pic.twitter.com/QCZsNxDuy2 — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) October 5, 2022

This is the first time the team will travel and take the show on the road to seven different cities on the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas play America’s favorite past-time with an extremely unique, quirky, and entertaining set of rules called “Banana Ball”.

The format was first introduced in 2020 specifically designed to make the game of baseball faster and more fun to watch.

The team that gets the most runs in an inning gets a point, and the first team to five points wins.

Other unique rules include a two-hour limit for each game, no stepping out of the box, and no bunting.

Batters are also allowed to steal first, and walks are not allowed. If a fourth ball is thrown, the batter must sprint to first base.

Perhaps most interestingly, if a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out. Tickets for the game are not on sale yet at this time.

The Yard Goats revealed a brand-new “Marvelized” version of their logo Thursday morning.

Fans are encouraged to go to www.thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad/ to join the pre-sale alerts list to be notified of ticket information as it’s announced.

Tickets are usually available about two months prior to the event, according to the Hartford Yard Goats.

