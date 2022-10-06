Local cannabis educator breaks down safety regulations after death of Trulieve employee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration connected McMurrey’s death to marijuana dust inhaled at her job at Trulieve. Now, Western Mass News is digging deeper into what this means after speaking with one cannabis educator.

Family and friends of Lorna McMurrey are continuing to remember her following her death in January.

“It’s a tragedy she was 27 years old. She had friends who were her world,” said one of Lorna’s friends.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSH, connected her death to inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls at Trulieve in Holyoke.

“The cannabis industry is reeling from this just because we are still a very self-aware industry, we know we’re young we know we’re in the public eye,” said Julia Agron, assistant program coordinator of the Cannabis Education Center at Holyoke Community College.

She explained further about the cannabis dust that was connected to McMurrey’s death.

“It’s not dust in the sense of dirt or like oh if they had been cleaner there wouldn’t have been any of this dust the plant is literally covered in these trichomes which as they dry they’re brittle and fall off and produces...The healthier and the better these plants are growing the more they produce these trichomes which when dry and brittle break off and create this powder. you absolutely don’t want to breathe it in,” said Agron.

Agron told Western Mass News that that packaging pre-rolls is typically the dustiest job at cannabis facilities.

“When working with these plants when they are green and growing verses working with these plants when once they are dry and you’re maybe making pre-rolls out of them or trimming dry plants there’s different degrees about how airborne these particles can become and what the breathing risks are,” she said.

Western Mass News also checked in with Erik Williams, chief operating officer at Canna Provisions, which also cultivates marijuana in western Mass. He explained what regulations are in place at his facilities in Holyoke and Lee.

“It doesn’t just start with PPE, it starts with the training and keeping cleanliness across the board. We have regular environmental testing within our facility. Everyone is fully geared up and that means full protective gear from head-to-toe hair nets, gloves, all those kinds of things,” Williams said.

Agron also weighed in on the regulations that are currently in place at cannabis facilities in Massachusetts.

“They don’t have a lot of detailed regulations around what workplace safety would look like in cultivation facilities though it is explicit in the regulations that you have to have operational procedures that address workplace safety,” Agron said.

An investigation remains ongoing into Trulieve, where McMurrey was employed, by OSHA and the Cannabis Control Commission.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.