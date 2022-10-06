Local colleges making decisions on indoor mask mandates

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mask mandate changes are coming for some local college students based on the latest COVID-19 cases.

Students at Mount Holyoke College will soon be able to go maskless while indoors on-campus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Interim President Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum wrote in a statement:

“I am pleased to announce that our mask indoors mandate will end at the close of business on Friday, October 14, 2022.”

Tatum went on to say this decision comes as the number of COVID-19 cases on-campus have dropped from 50 last month to 18 last week. Students shared mixed reactions with Western Mass News. “Sometimes, it’s like hot and uncomfortable, but I’m totally game to do whatever it takes to keep my friends and my peers safe,” said Mount Holyoke College student Emmy McCormack.

“It’s a little concerning that it’s ending so abruptly, especially since last week, they said it was extending indefinitely,” added Mount Holyoke College student Maria Sipes.

However, while Mount Holyoke is lifting their mask mandate, other nearby colleges are sticking with their indoor masking requirements for now including Smith College, Hampshire College, and Amherst College.

Hampshire College President Dr. Ed Wingenbach told Western Mass News in a statement:

“If the CDC level returns to low, some indoor masking requirements may be relaxed; however, under all circumstances, masking will continue to be required in classes and events open to the public, so all members of our community can safely participate.”

Amherst College sent a statement to the school community in September that read, in part:

“We are writing to inform you about a new masking policy in classrooms, teaching laboratories and instructional spaces that will go into effect on Monday, October 17. Beginning that day, these spaces will either continue to require masking or be mask-optional, depending on the outcome of an anonymous survey conducted in each class or lab”

Results of the Amherst College surveys will be shared class-by-class.

We also checked with UMass Amherst and we’re told masks remain optional there.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.