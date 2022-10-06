Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program.

We stopped by to see the mayor’s drink-making skills in action and had a chance to talk to the him, as well as Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood.

“All the money we raise with C3 police and the police department goes toward the youth of the city of Springfield and the neighborhood areas and the police interact with the youth and the families. It’s been a win-win situation. Bartending tonight, Police Superintendent Clapprood and I didn’t do too bad...great partner. We just finished our shift and we did pretty good on the tips, which goes to the beneift of all our young people in Springfield,” Sarno explained.

Sarno said he was happy to help out at the charity event.

