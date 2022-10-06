Warm and breezy to end the week, then turning cooler for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day for early October with full sunshine, light breezes, comfortable air, and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s!

Skies remain clear this evening, but clouds will increase tonight. The first of two cold fronts will cross western Mass near sunrise and there may be a spot shower or sprinkle. Friday morning begins mostly cloudy with temps in the 50s and light to calm wind.

By mid-morning, sunshine breaks back out and lingers into the mid-afternoon. Our second cold front crosses with an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm-roughly from 3-5pm. Expect a breezy day with west-southwest wind at 10-15mph.

Once the cold front moves east Friday afternoon, wind will shift to the northwest and begin ushering in drier, cooler air. Blustery at times Friday evening and night with some gusts to 20-25mph. Turning chilly with Saturday morning temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The holiday weekend is looking very nice and October-like with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday to Monday. Temperatures will be coolest Saturday with highs in the 50s along with a healthy breeze. If wind can lighten enough, widespread frost is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Breezy and bright Sunday with highs climbing into the low 60s, then we hit mid-60s Monday.

Our next weather-maker looks to hold off until later next week. The week begins dry and seasonable with good sunshine. Temperatures rise mid-week and shower chances increase with our next cold front that comes through sometime Thursday into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.