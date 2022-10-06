Town by Town: indigenous women exhibit, unified basketball, Whip City Fiber surprise

(WGGB/WSHM) - One lucky customer in Westfield got a surprise on Thursday.

In celebration their of 15,000th customer, Tom Flaherty and the Whip City Fiber team made a special visit to the door of a new customer with cupcakes, balloons, and a big check for a free year of gigabit internet.

In Holyoke, the Wistariahurst Museum is honoring missing and murdered indigenous women with a brand new exhibit. This new display is described by the museum as bold and breathtaking.

The art is meant to embody the memory of those lost to violence.

Accoring to the museum, there are an estimated 4,200 missing and murdered investigations that have gone unsolved.

The majority of which involve women. In total, more than 1.5 million American Indian and Alaska native women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

In West Springfield, for the scond year, the town’s high school has organized a unified basketball team.

We’re told by one of the assistant coaches that a unified team consists of special education students and neurotypical students grades 9 to 12 that play against other local towns that also have unified teams.

The season opener kicked off at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.