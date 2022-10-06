Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags.

A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags.

“It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed to do with the flag when it’s torn, tattered, and worn out,” said veteran and woodworker Michael Buell.

What makes this different than the flag drop-off spot on the north side of the city is a box that’s dedicated to Buell, who utilized his woodworking skills to create it in a day.

“As a veteran, I thought it was a good thing to do to repay a little bit,” Buell added.

Western Mass News spoke with Julie Barnes, the director of veteran services in Westfield, who told us what will happen once the box is filled.

“We will empty it when it becomes full and bring it over to the American Legion post, so they can cremate the flags in their annual ceremony,” Barnes noted.

“The nylon flags, as the star here, shows cannot be cremated…They are actually shredded and then disposed of and the American Legion post includes that in their ceremony,” Barnes said.

The cremation retirement ceremony is held in late spring every year to pay respect to the old flags and those who have served our country. Barnes told us why it is so important to dispose your flag respectfully.

“To support Americanism and to be patriotic, we have a ceremony to cremate and get rid of the American flags, rather than just dispose of them in the trash or burn them in opposition,” Barnes explained.

For those who are unsure of how to discard your flag, Barnes suggested, “If you are from another city and don’t know what to do with your flag, I would contact your American Legion or city hall.”

For Buell, he told Western Mass News how he feels to be honored in this way

“Well, I’m humbled by it because I certainly didn’t expect it…but I think, again, it’s just a payback a little bit for those people who…fighting for that flag and…gives those flags an appropriate resting place,” Buell added.

The box will stay outside the front of the Westfield Senior Center to collect the community’s tattered flags.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.