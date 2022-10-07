3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued.

On Tuesday, local, state, and federal authorities executed that warrant. During the search, large amounts of heroin and cocaine, an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition were seized.

Police arrested 39-year-old Benjamin Santos and 40-year-old Elizabeth Polk, both of Holyoke, on charges including trafficking a Class A drug (heroin) and trafficking a Class B drug (cocaine/crack cocaine). Luis Martinez, 30, of Holyoke was also arrested on gun-related charges including possession of a firearm without an FID, possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, and carrying a firearm without a license.

