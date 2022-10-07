Amherst man sentenced to 7-8 years in prison in connection to 2019 armed robbery

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Amherst man was sentenced to 7-8 years in prison Tuesday in connection with a 2019 armed robbery in which the victim recognized the masked man by the sound of his voice.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office 24-year-old Oscar Garcia Alvarado was sentenced to the State Prison term after he changed his plea to guilty on charges of armed and masked robbery and assault battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to officials, crime occurred on November 14, 2019 when Garcia and another man entered the victim’s apartment in Amherst and ordered the victim onto the floor, demanded money and one of the struck the victim in the back of the head with a weapon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.